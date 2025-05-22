Ramaphosa Reinforces SA’s AGOA Commitment, Peace Diplomacy in US Visit

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has wrapped up a significant Working Visit to the United States, marking a pivotal moment in reaffirming South Africa’s commitment to inclusive economic growth and international diplomacy. During the visit, which included high-level discussions at the White House, President Ramaphosa engaged directly with U.S. President Donald Trump and other senior American officials on matters central to trade, geopolitical cooperation, and South Africa’s global positioning.

AGOA: A Cornerstone of Africa-U.S. Economic Ties

A focal point of the discussions was the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), the U.S. trade initiative that grants eligible African countries duty-free access to the American market. President Ramaphosa reiterated South Africa’s determination to remain part of the AGOA framework, emphasizing the agreement’s vital role in advancing prosperity across the African continent.

“The issue of AGOA did come up, and it's going to be further discussed in the engagements that we're going to have,” the President explained, referencing ongoing talks between U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and South Africa’s Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. “Continuing in AGOA really is about prospering our continent.”

President Ramaphosa highlighted the fact that 32 African countries currently benefit from AGOA, underscoring that South Africa’s commitment is not just about national interest but regional upliftment. He pointed to the Southern African Customs Union (SACU) and the broader African Union (AU) agenda as guiding frameworks for South Africa’s trade positioning.

“As one of Africa’s three largest economies, our general orientation has always been to prosper together with other countries. We bring to the table an AU perspective, a SADC perspective, and a broader sub-Saharan perspective,” he said.

Recognition for Peacebuilding Contributions

Beyond economic affairs, the South African delegation was acknowledged for its contribution to peace and stability on the global stage. President Ramaphosa shared that the White House acknowledged South Africa’s diplomatic efforts in complex regions such as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the ongoing war in Ukraine.

“We found that our interests coincide in as far as peacebuilding is concerned,” Ramaphosa stated. “We complimented President Trump for his role in advocating peace in our region, particularly between Rwanda and the DRC.”

The President elaborated on South Africa’s balanced diplomatic engagement in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, noting that the country’s willingness to maintain dialogue with both sides has earned global appreciation.

“South Africa is one of the few countries that maintains open lines with both Russia and Ukraine. While initially misunderstood, our approach has proven to be constructive in negotiating issues such as the treatment of children and prisoners of war,” he noted.

Ramaphosa also confirmed that his previous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in South Africa earlier this year was instrumental in reaffirming the nation’s dedication to peace through dialogue.

Addressing Misinformation on Genocide Allegations

During the media engagement, President Ramaphosa took the opportunity to firmly dispel recent international concerns and misinformation regarding alleged genocide in South Africa.

“There is no genocide taking place in South Africa,” he said unequivocally. “It’s important to ensure accurate information is conveyed at the international level.”

He further revealed that he and President Trump had agreed to continue discussions in the future, signaling ongoing cooperation and mutual understanding between the two administrations.

Celebrating South African Icons on the Global Stage

In a lighter moment, the President reflected on the presence of internationally renowned South African golfers Gary Player and Ernie Els during the White House engagements. Invited by President Trump, the legendary sportsmen served as cultural ambassadors for South Africa.

“They are patriotic South Africans who, despite their global stature, remain deeply connected to their homeland,” Ramaphosa said, adding that their involvement helped promote a unified and dignified image of the country.

A Visit Marked by Unity and Strategic Diplomacy

President Ramaphosa closed his visit with a strong sense of accomplishment. “We were able to present South Africa with unity, honesty and pride, even amid the challenges and controversies that have emerged,” he said. “This visit reaffirmed our values, our economic vision, and our role in global peace and development.”

The Working Visit not only strengthened bilateral ties between South Africa and the United States but also showcased South Africa’s balanced diplomacy, regional leadership, and unwavering focus on inclusive development through strategic international cooperation.