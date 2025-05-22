Tragedy Strikes: Minors Swept Away in Delhi Canal
Two minors drowned and two are missing after being swept by strong currents in Munak canal, North Delhi. Rescue operations by fire brigade, police, and disaster teams are ongoing. The canal, transporting water from Haryana, turned deadly for the children. Victims' identities are under verification.
In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, two minors drowned and two remain missing after being swept away by powerful water currents while swimming in a canal in outer north Delhi, officials reported.
The unfortunate event took place around 12 pm at the Munak canal, which serves as a water conduit from Haryana to Delhi. The children, who had entered the canal seeking a swim, became victims of the swift currents, an official stated.
Rescue teams, including members from the fire brigade, local police, and disaster response units, were promptly deployed to the site. So far, two bodies have been recovered, and efforts to locate the remaining minors continue. Verification of the victims' identities is underway, the official added.
(With inputs from agencies.)
