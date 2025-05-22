Tragedy Strikes: Minors Swept Away in Delhi Canal

In a tragic incident on Thursday afternoon, two minors drowned and two remain missing after being swept away by powerful water currents while swimming in a canal in outer north Delhi, officials reported.

The unfortunate event took place around 12 pm at the Munak canal, which serves as a water conduit from Haryana to Delhi. The children, who had entered the canal seeking a swim, became victims of the swift currents, an official stated.

Rescue teams, including members from the fire brigade, local police, and disaster response units, were promptly deployed to the site. So far, two bodies have been recovered, and efforts to locate the remaining minors continue. Verification of the victims' identities is underway, the official added.

