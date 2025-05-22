Russia Raises Concerns Over U.S. Golden Dome Defense Initiative
Russia has voiced significant concerns over the U.S. Golden Dome defense project, a $175 billion endeavor designed to counter potential threats from China and Russia. Despite these concerns, Russia does not view the project as an immediate reason for alarm, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov stated on Thursday, according to a report by the state TASS news agency.
Proposed by former U.S. President Donald Trump, the Golden Dome project aims to bolster American national defense capabilities. Trump announced on Tuesday that he had finalized the design for the project, further appointing a Space Force general to lead the ambitious program.
The initiative, which has sparked international discourse, represents a significant step in U.S. defense strategy, particularly regarding tensions with China and Russia. The scope and scale of the project underscore the evolving challenges in global security dynamics.
