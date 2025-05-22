Aid Trucks Stalled at Gaza Border
The Palestinian Red Crescent reports that aid deliveries have not reached Gazans, even after crossing the border. President Younis Al-Khatib highlights that most trucks remain at Karem Shalom, risking mobbing and looting. He urges swift action to prevent chaos and ensure help reaches those in need.
Despite crossing the border this week, aid trucks destined for Gaza have yet to deliver supplies, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent. The organization describes this delay as extremely dangerous, citing the risk of mobbing as people grow desperate for aid.
Younis Al-Khatib, President of the Palestine Red Crescent Society, stated that no civilian has received any aid. He emphasized that the majority of trucks remain stuck at Karem Shalom, where they are still being inspected rather than entering Gaza.
Al-Khatib warned that without immediate intervention, the likelihood of chaos and looting will increase as people become more desperate. The warning calls for urgent action to ensure that aid is distributed effectively and safely.
