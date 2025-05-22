Strengthening NATO's Eastern Flank: Germany's Commitment to Lithuania

During a military ceremony in Vilnius, Chancellor Friedrich Merz declared that Germany and its NATO allies are poised to defend every inch of the alliance's territory. This statement coincided with the official establishment of a German brigade in Lithuania, part of efforts to bolster defense in response to Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Joined by Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, Merz assured that Lithuania could count on Germany amid regional threats. The brigade, housed in Rudninkai, will comprise thousands of troops and vehicles, enhancing NATO's eastern defenses.

Germany is ramping up its defense investment, aiming to transform its military into Europe's strongest conventional force. This includes significant budgetary changes to upgrade the Bundeswehr following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, reflecting a broader European commitment to security.

(With inputs from agencies.)