Supreme Court Blocks First U.S. Religious Charter School Bid

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday denied a motion by two Catholic dioceses to establish the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, in a pivotal case concerning the intersection of religious rights and public education in America.

The 4-4 decision preserved the Oklahoma court's prior ruling against St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which stated the school would breach the First Amendment's prohibition on government entanglement with religion. The decision came as conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett recused herself from participation due to connections with the school's supporters.

Supported by both Oklahoma's Republican Attorney General and former President Donald Trump's administration, the proposed school faced opposition over its religious basis, which detractors argued would mandate taxpayer support for religious doctrine and potentially erode discrimination protections. The Oklahoma court ultimately blocked the plan, affirming the integration of religious curriculum with state funding contravenes constitutional protections.

