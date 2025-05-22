Supreme Court Blocks First Taxpayer-Funded Religious Charter School in Oklahoma
The U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the establishment of a taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma. The decision maintains a lower court's ruling against St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, citing potential violations of the First Amendment regarding government involvement in religion. This decision highlights ongoing debates over religious rights in education.
The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt by two Catholic dioceses to establish the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, marking a significant case involving religious rights in American education.
The decision left in place a lower court ruling blocking St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, citing possible breaches of the First Amendment's constraints on government endorsement of religion.
The proposed school, intended to operate under the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa, faced opposition due to concerns over religious indoctrination and nondiscrimination principles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
