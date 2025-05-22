Supreme Court Blocks First Taxpayer-Funded Religious Charter School in Oklahoma

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday rejected an attempt by two Catholic dioceses to establish the nation's first taxpayer-funded religious charter school in Oklahoma, marking a significant case involving religious rights in American education.

The decision left in place a lower court ruling blocking St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, citing possible breaches of the First Amendment's constraints on government endorsement of religion.

The proposed school, intended to operate under the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma City and Diocese of Tulsa, faced opposition due to concerns over religious indoctrination and nondiscrimination principles.

