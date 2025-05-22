Left Menu

Trump's FDA Budget Boost: $6.8 Billion for Fiscal 2026

The Trump administration plans to allocate $6.8 billion to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for fiscal year 2026. This includes $3.2 billion in budget authority and $3.6 billion in user fees. The initiative supports the administration's 'Make America healthy again' agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:33 IST
The Trump administration has announced a proposed budget of $6.8 billion for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the 2026 fiscal year, aimed at bolstering the 'Make America healthy again' agenda. This budget plan was revealed by Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Martin Makary, during a Senate panel discussion.

The proposed budget includes a combination of $3.2 billion in budget authority and $3.6 billion in user fees. Both elements are part of a broader strategy to ensure the FDA can effectively support initiatives within the healthcare sector, as outlined by the administration.

The discussion took place during a hearing by the Senate Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies. Makary emphasized the ongoing efforts to implement this health-focused agenda, which constitutes a significant component of the overall budget request.

(With inputs from agencies.)

