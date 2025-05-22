Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia Poised for Major Prisoner Swap

Ukraine has submitted a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia ahead of a major exchange. This move follows an agreement reached during direct talks in Istanbul, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the countries. President Zelenskiy held a meeting with top officials to prepare for the swap.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 22-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 20:41 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has taken a significant step by submitting a list of 1,000 prisoners of war to Russia, readying for an impending large-scale exchange.

This development emerged after first-of-its-kind direct discussions in more than three years between the two nations, held in Istanbul, yielded an agreement for the swap.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in conjunction with top security and intelligence officials, has been diligently preparing for this crucial exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

