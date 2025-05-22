Italy's Constitutional Court Heralds New Era for Same-Sex Parent Rights

The Constitutional Court of Italy has ruled in favor of allowing two women to register as parents on a child's birth certificate, a landmark decision for same-sex parental rights in the country.

This court decision came amid a backdrop of restrictive policies promoted by the far-right-led government, which sought to enforce traditional family values and crack down on surrogacy. The ruling marks a significant departure from the 2004 law limiting parental recognition in families with same-sex parents.

LGBTQ+ advocates have hailed the decision as a 'historic day for civil rights,' emphasizing the acknowledgment of children's rights to both parents' recognition. Meanwhile, some conservative factions have critiqued the ruling as inconsistent, sparking debates on the nation's family policies.

