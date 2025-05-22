Haryana's Call for Justice: Raising Conviction Rates in Heinous Crimes

In a decisive move to bolster justice in Haryana, Sumita Misra, the state's Additional Chief Secretary, has urged the police department to strengthen efforts in raising conviction rates for heinous crimes.

Chairing the 25th meeting under the 'Chinhit Apradh' initiative, Misra emphasized surpassing the current 61.5% conviction benchmark, by focusing on thorough, evidence-backed investigations and striving for timely forensic reporting.

Misra mandated close coordination between district police and prosecutors, proposing special prosecutors for select cases to enhance court proceedings. She also stressed on digital empowerment and rigorous compliance with newly adopted policies to rebuild public confidence in the justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)