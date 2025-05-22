Left Menu

Tragic Mishap in Bihar: Two Labourers Dead, Four Unconscious in Septic Tank Incident

Two labourers died, and four became unconscious while working on a septic tank in Bihar's Katihar district. The deceased, Manoj Mahto and Ranjeet Singh, were working inside the tank when they lost consciousness. Four rescuers faced the same fate but survived and are being treated.

A tragic incident unfolded in Bihar's Katihar district as two labourers lost their lives and four others fell unconscious while repairing a septic tank. Officials have identified the deceased as Manoj Mahto and Ranjeet Singh.

The unfortunate event occurred in Rameli village, under the jurisdiction of Rautara police station, when Mahto and Singh entered the septic tank for repairs and lost consciousness. In a bid to rescue them, four other labourers followed and similarly became unconscious.

Thanks to the intervention of villagers, all six labourers were retrieved and rushed to a local hospital. Unfortunately, Mahto and Singh were pronounced dead upon arrival, while the remaining four receive ongoing treatment, according to Vijay Singh Kushwaha, a local representative.

