Tragedy in Burari: Teen's Life Cut Short by Daylight Stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was fatally stabbed in north Delhi's Burari area, sparking a police investigation. The attack, which occurred in broad daylight, is believed to involve two assailants who fled the scene. The motive remains unclear as efforts to identify and apprehend the suspects continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A 16-year-old boy was tragically stabbed to death in broad daylight in north Delhi's Burari area, police reported on Thursday. The incident, which happened near Pinki Colony, Gandhi Chowk, was flagged by a PCR call at 2.32 pm, stating that the boy lay in a pool of blood.

Upon arrival, the police identified the victim as a teenage resident of Bhalaswa. Despite rushing him to the hospital, the boy succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigations revealed he was attacked while returning home with a friend, by two unidentified assailants.

The attackers fled the scene after stabbing the boy multiple times. Authorities are examining local CCTV footage and have recorded the statement of an eyewitness. A case has been registered and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspects. The boy's body is undergoing post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

