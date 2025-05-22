Shots Fired at CIA: Woman Arrested After High-Speed Security Breach
A woman was taken into custody after driving towards the CIA headquarters' gates, ignoring orders to stop. Security guards discharged their firearms in response. The FBI is investigating the incident, marking another in a series of security breaches at the CIA's Langley compound.
A security breach at the CIA headquarters led to guards firing on a woman who ignored orders to halt her vehicle as she approached the gates. The incident occurred near Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning.
A source familiar with the matter confirmed the woman, a U.S. citizen with a DUI history, was apprehended. It's yet unclear if she was struck by the gunfire; however, her condition is reported as stable.
The shooting follows a separate violent incident involving Israeli Embassy staff. Despite these events, there are no indications of a link. The CIA closed its Langley compound gate during the investigation by the FBI.
(With inputs from agencies.)
