Shots Fired at CIA: Woman Arrested After High-Speed Security Breach

A security breach at the CIA headquarters led to guards firing on a woman who ignored orders to halt her vehicle as she approached the gates. The incident occurred near Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the woman, a U.S. citizen with a DUI history, was apprehended. It's yet unclear if she was struck by the gunfire; however, her condition is reported as stable.

The shooting follows a separate violent incident involving Israeli Embassy staff. Despite these events, there are no indications of a link. The CIA closed its Langley compound gate during the investigation by the FBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)