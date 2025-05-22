Left Menu

Shots Fired at CIA: Woman Arrested After High-Speed Security Breach

A woman was taken into custody after driving towards the CIA headquarters' gates, ignoring orders to stop. Security guards discharged their firearms in response. The FBI is investigating the incident, marking another in a series of security breaches at the CIA's Langley compound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-05-2025 23:12 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 23:12 IST
Shots Fired at CIA: Woman Arrested After High-Speed Security Breach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A security breach at the CIA headquarters led to guards firing on a woman who ignored orders to halt her vehicle as she approached the gates. The incident occurred near Washington, D.C., early Thursday morning.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the woman, a U.S. citizen with a DUI history, was apprehended. It's yet unclear if she was struck by the gunfire; however, her condition is reported as stable.

The shooting follows a separate violent incident involving Israeli Embassy staff. Despite these events, there are no indications of a link. The CIA closed its Langley compound gate during the investigation by the FBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025