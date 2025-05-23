Neighbourhood Dispute Turns Violent in North Delhi

A violent incident in north Delhi left a man injured after he was allegedly shot and assaulted by two of his neighbors, according to police reports on Thursday.

Identified as Chetan, the victim was taken to the hospital with bullet and assault wounds. An alert about the attack was initially reported to Sabzi Mandi police station but was later redirected to Roop Nagar police station following jurisdiction verification, explained a senior police officer.

Chetan accused neighborhood residents Darshan and his son of attacking him, although the motive remains unclear. Authorities confirmed that Chetan's condition is stable, and a search for the suspects is underway, with multiple teams formed to investigate further.

(With inputs from agencies.)