Foreign Ministry Transitions: A Diplomatic Shift in Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government has temporarily appointed M Ruhul Alam Siddique to manage routine foreign secretary duties, following Jashim Uddin's relinquishment of responsibilities. This move accompanies media reports suggesting uncertainty about Uddin's removal for undisclosed reasons amidst a transitional government period in the country.

  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh's interim government, under the leadership of Muhammad Yunus, has enacted a key change within its foreign ministry. On Thursday, it was announced that senior diplomat M Ruhul Alam Siddique will temporarily assume routine responsibilities of the foreign secretary.

This decision follows the relinquishment of duties by current foreign secretary Jashim Uddin. While the official order cited no specific reasons, it pointed to public interest as a driving factor. This move comes amid speculation and media reports suggesting a premeditated decision to remove Uddin, marked by a two-week period of uncertainty within the foreign ministry.

Uddin, who was appointed as foreign secretary last September, reportedly expressed personal reasons for stepping down, as confirmed by foreign affairs adviser M Touhid Hossain. Meanwhile, the ministry faces disruptions in its operations, with other officials temporarily assuming key roles and international representation, evident from a recent meeting in Japan.

