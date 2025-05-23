Left Menu

Shift in Ukraine's Strategy: From Restoring Borders to High-Tech Survival

Valery Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former military commander, suggested dropping ambitions to restore Ukraine’s 1991 borders due to Russia’s attritional warfare. As discussions lean towards a ceasefire, Kyiv's stance on territory has softened. Relying on advanced technology for defense, Ukraine seeks a high-tech survival strategy amidst challenging circumstances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 01:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 01:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Valery Zaluzhnyi, who served as Ukraine's top military commander until February 2024, has suggested abandoning the goal of restoring Ukraine's 1991 borders, including Crimea, in light of ongoing conflict dynamics. During a forum in Kyiv, Zaluzhnyi emphasized that Russia still possesses considerable resources for offensive actions.

Amid prolonged warfare, Zaluzhnyi highlighted the need for Ukraine to shift towards a high-tech defense strategy due to its limited military and economic resources. He stressed the practicality of utilizing advanced technology to withstand Russia's war of attrition.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Kyiv's official stance has moderated, seeking negotiations for a ceasefire. Meanwhile, the European Union has imposed additional sanctions on Russia to pressure for an agreement, signaling an international push towards resolving the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

