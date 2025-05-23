North Korea's Warship Mishap Sparks Major Inquiry

North Korea has initiated a comprehensive investigation into a warship launch accident, as reported by state media KCNA on Friday. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the vessel lost balance during launch, causing damage to the ship's hull, though no holes were found at the bottom.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, present at the launch, condemned the accident as a "criminal act." The mishap unfolded before a significant crowd, leading to public embarrassment for Kim, according to military analysts. South Korea observed the ship tilted on its side.

The repair process is expected to take about ten days, with efforts underway to address negligence and irresponsibility. The Chongjin shipyard manager, Hong Kil Ho, was summoned for questioning as authorities seek accountability for the incident.

