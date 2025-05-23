North Korea's Warship Launch Mishap Sparks Full-Scale Investigation

North Korea has launched an exhaustive investigation into an accident that occurred during the launch of a warship this week, according to state media outlet KCNA. The incident, which Pyongyang attributed to a loss of balance, resulted in damage to the warship's bottom sections, though these were not deemed serious.

The mishap, which caught the attention of Kim Jong Un, has been labeled a 'criminal act' by the leader himself. This public condemnation has increased the pressure on officials, as the state aims to rectify the issues and identify those accountable for the incident.

Observers have noted that the Chongjin shipyard, primarily known for producing smaller vessels, appears ill-equipped for such large-scale warship launches. Experts estimate it will take days to restore the vessel's structural integrity, as North Korea intensifies efforts to combat negligence within its ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)