Italy's Constitutional Court Grants Parental Rights to Same-Sex Couples: A Landmark Decision

In a landmark decision, Italy's Constitutional Court has ruled that same-sex couples can both be recognized as parents on a child's birth certificate. This move challenges previous restrictions which limited legal parental recognition to the biological mother alone.

The court deemed it unconstitutional for city registrars to exclude the partner who consented to the pregnancy and took on parental duties, thus guaranteeing children born to same-sex parents equality under the law. LGBTQ+ advocacy groups celebrated the ruling as a historic win for civil rights in Italy.

The ruling comes amidst the backdrop of Italy's far-right government's policy on restricting surrogacy and promoting traditional family values, illustrating the ongoing national debate around family and parental rights.

