Unraveling Shadows: Turkey's Military Arrests Over Coup Links
Prosecutors in Turkey have issued arrest warrants for 63 active-duty military personnel over alleged connections to the Fethullahist Terror Organisation. The arrests, involving members from various military branches, are part of ongoing efforts following the 2016 coup attempt that led to a nationwide crackdown and consolidation of power by President Erdogan.
Prosecutors in Turkey have taken decisive action against 63 active-duty military personnel, issuing arrest warrants over alleged ties to the Fethullahist Terror Organisation (FETO), a group deemed responsible for a failed 2016 coup attempt.
The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office reported the suspects include high-ranking officers, and preliminary raids have already resulted in the detention of 56 individuals nationwide. This move continues the extensive crackdown that has been ongoing since the coup attempt, which saw significant loss of life and threatened President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration.
The accused have been linked to FETO through telephone communications, according to authorities, underscoring ongoing concerns about the group's influence. Since the coup, a broad purge of various state institutions has taken place, solidifying Erdogan's control over Turkey's political landscape.
