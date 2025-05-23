Delhi Assembly's Digital Leap: NeVA Implementation Underway

The Delhi Assembly is set to undergo a digital transformation as the Public Works Department commences the implementation of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). The project, discussed earlier this year by Speaker Vijender Gupta, promises to enhance governance efficiency through digitalization.

Key components such as an audiovisual system, a networking dashboard, and high-speed data networking hardware will be installed to facilitate the shift towards a paperless governance model. Officials have earmarked Rs 15 crore for this project, which is expected to conclude within 50 days.

With NeVA, the Delhi Assembly aims to improve operational transparency, streamline legislative processes, and promote environmental sustainability. A recent visit to Odisha highlighted how such technology could benefit legislative functions, with plans to incorporate successful elements from their model into Delhi's system.

