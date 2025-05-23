Congo's Senate Lifts Immunity of Ex-President Kabila Amid Rebel Ties Allegations
Congo's senate voted to lift ex-president Joseph Kabila's immunity, enabling prosecution for his alleged involvement in eastern Congo's conflict. Kabila, facing accusations of treason, war crimes, and insurrection participation, denies supporting rebels. The conflict intensified with Rwanda-backed M23, contributing to regional instability despite a temporary truce effort.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
Congo's senate has made a pivotal decision to lift the parliamentary immunity of former President Joseph Kabila, enabling his potential prosecution for alleged involvement with eastern rebel groups.
Senate Speaker Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde confirmed the development on Thursday, marking a significant shift in Congo's political landscape. Kabila has yet to comment on the senate's decision.
Justice Minister Constant Mutamba outlined serious charges against Kabila, including treason, war crimes, and insurrection, amidst increasing violence in the east. The decision to lift his immunity comes as human rights violations persist, exacerbated by various armed groups in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
International Tribunal Set to Prosecute Russian War Crimes in Ukraine
Roberts-Smith Loses Appeal in War Crimes Defamation Case
Ben Roberts-Smith's Appeal Dismissed: War Crimes Allegations Persist
Tundu Lissu Faces Court in Treason Case Amidst Tense Political Climate
Tension Rises: Trials and Treason in Tanzania's Political Drama