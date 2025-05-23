Left Menu

Congo's Senate Lifts Immunity of Ex-President Kabila Amid Rebel Ties Allegations

Congo's senate voted to lift ex-president Joseph Kabila's immunity, enabling prosecution for his alleged involvement in eastern Congo's conflict. Kabila, facing accusations of treason, war crimes, and insurrection participation, denies supporting rebels. The conflict intensified with Rwanda-backed M23, contributing to regional instability despite a temporary truce effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 23-05-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 16:52 IST
Congo's senate has made a pivotal decision to lift the parliamentary immunity of former President Joseph Kabila, enabling his potential prosecution for alleged involvement with eastern rebel groups.

Senate Speaker Jean-Michel Sama Lukonde confirmed the development on Thursday, marking a significant shift in Congo's political landscape. Kabila has yet to comment on the senate's decision.

Justice Minister Constant Mutamba outlined serious charges against Kabila, including treason, war crimes, and insurrection, amidst increasing violence in the east. The decision to lift his immunity comes as human rights violations persist, exacerbated by various armed groups in the region.

