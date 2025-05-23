Left Menu

Historic Prisoner Swap Amidst Ongoing Turmoil in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine engaged in a major prisoner swap, marking the largest exchange since the war's onset. Despite the successful negotiations, tensions remain high as Russia continues its military operations in Ukraine. Peace talks have stalled over issues like territorial demands, with international figures such as Trump influencing diplomatic narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia and Ukraine initiated a significant prisoner exchange on Friday, marking the largest of the continuing conflict, a Ukrainian military source confirmed. Reporters were instructed to gather in the northern Chernihiv region in anticipation of the event, which follows the nations' first direct talks in over three years.

As of mid-afternoon Moscow time, Russian state media had not confirmed the exchange, and the Russian defence ministry abstained from commenting. The two countries consented, after discussions in Istanbul, to exchange 1,000 prisoners. Despite this breakthrough, a proposed ceasefire was not achieved, previously mediated by the UAE.

The exchange is the sole positive outcome of the Istanbul talks. Former U.S. President Donald Trump emphasized its significance on Truth Social, though mistaken about its completion. Although Moscow claims readiness for further peace discussions, Ukraine deems Russia's conditions unacceptable, maintaining that such terms would only invite future aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

