Court Halts Demolition of Medina Masjid Amid Legal Battle

The Allahabad High Court has extended an interim stay on the demolition of the Medina Masjid in Fatehpur. This comes after a petition by Haider Ali against a district order claiming illegal encroachment. The court will revisit the issue in July as pleadings were incomplete.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 23-05-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 18:47 IST
On Friday, the Allahabad High Court extended its interim order preventing the demolition of the Medina Masjid at Fatehpur, pending another hearing set for July. Justice Manish Nigam initially paused proceedings in April.

The case arose after Haider Ali, representing the Waqf Sunni Madina Masjid Committee, contested a district authority's decision citing encroachment on Gram Sabha land. Ali argued that the decision was rushed and ignored a critical precedent.

The proceeding's expedited timeline and lack of evidence filing opportunity were points of concern. Ali's counsel emphasized procedural flaws, leading to the extended interim protection for the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)

