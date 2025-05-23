Court Halts Demolition of Medina Masjid Amid Legal Battle

On Friday, the Allahabad High Court extended its interim order preventing the demolition of the Medina Masjid at Fatehpur, pending another hearing set for July. Justice Manish Nigam initially paused proceedings in April.

The case arose after Haider Ali, representing the Waqf Sunni Madina Masjid Committee, contested a district authority's decision citing encroachment on Gram Sabha land. Ali argued that the decision was rushed and ignored a critical precedent.

The proceeding's expedited timeline and lack of evidence filing opportunity were points of concern. Ali's counsel emphasized procedural flaws, leading to the extended interim protection for the mosque.

(With inputs from agencies.)