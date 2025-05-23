Revolutionizing Justice: New Criminal Laws in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the imperative role of new criminal laws in realizing constitutional ideals during a recent discussion with Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. These laws, introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aim to replace century-old colonial-era legislation.

Shah underscored that civil rights are truly fortified not just by enacting laws, but through rigorous implementation at the grassroots level. He advocated for utilizing technology and continuous surveillance to ensure citizens benefit from these reforms.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the necessity for a structured approach to enforce these laws. This includes setting stringent timelines for charge sheet submissions and charge formulations, recommending regular reviews by state officials to guarantee adherence and efficiency in the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)