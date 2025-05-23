Left Menu

Revolutionizing Justice: New Criminal Laws in India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the importance of implementing new criminal laws to embody the Constitution’s spirit, replacing outdated colonial codes. During a review with Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister, Shah stressed timely charge sheet filings, enhanced technology use, and regular monitoring for effective law enforcement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:02 IST
Revolutionizing Justice: New Criminal Laws in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted the imperative role of new criminal laws in realizing constitutional ideals during a recent discussion with Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister. These laws, introduced under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aim to replace century-old colonial-era legislation.

Shah underscored that civil rights are truly fortified not just by enacting laws, but through rigorous implementation at the grassroots level. He advocated for utilizing technology and continuous surveillance to ensure citizens benefit from these reforms.

Furthermore, Shah highlighted the necessity for a structured approach to enforce these laws. This includes setting stringent timelines for charge sheet submissions and charge formulations, recommending regular reviews by state officials to guarantee adherence and efficiency in the criminal justice system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025