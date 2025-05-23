Left Menu

Land Mafias and Healthcare Controversy: The Dual Strike on Karnataka's Public Policies

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje alleges a 'land mafia conspiracy' in the renaming of Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, aimed at real estate gains. She criticizes the Congress-led government for closing Jan Aushadhi centres, which offer low-cost medicines, calling both moves anti-poor and politically motivated.

In a controversial move, the Karnataka government has renamed Ramanagara district as Bengaluru South, a decision Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje claims is part of a larger conspiracy for real estate profits. She argues that this 'politically motivated' renaming facilitates land acquisition from farmers, benefitting land mafias by branding peripheral regions as Bengaluru.

The decision has sparked political friction, notably because Ramanagara is the home district of state Congress Chief D K Shivakumar, who first proposed the renaming. Meanwhile, the Congress-led government faces further criticism for shutting down Jan Aushadhi centres, which offer subsidized medicines. Karandlaje accuses the government of yielding to private pharmaceutical lobbies and calls these closures an anti-poor move, urging public protest.

Jan Aushadhi centres, part of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana, aim to make generic medicines affordable. As backlash grows, Karandlaje emphasizes the need for public resistance against both these governmental decisions, urging local citizens to voice their grievances.

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

