Three Held in Brutal Sword Attack on Engineering Student

Three individuals were arrested for allegedly attacking engineering student Rudra Narayan Patra with swords. The incident occurred on May 20, near Mancheswar industrial estate, reportedly due to an old enmity. Patra is in critical condition at AIIMS, Bhubaneswar. Investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 23-05-2025 20:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 20:48 IST
  • India

Three individuals were apprehended by police on Friday for their alleged involvement in a horrific sword attack on an engineering student.

The violent altercation took place late on May 20 near the Mancheswar industrial estate, as the accused reportedly targeted Rudra Narayan Patra, a second-year B. Tech student, in retaliation over a longstanding feud.

Patra's injuries were severe, requiring urgent hospitalization. Initially treated at Capital Hospital, he was later transferred to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where his condition remains critical. Authorities continue to investigate the matter thoroughly.

