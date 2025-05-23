Left Menu

Supreme Court Criticizes Investigating Agencies for Lax Procedures

The Supreme Court has condemned the casual approach of investigating agencies that resulted in criminal proceedings against Vinod Bihari Lal. It emphasized that only trial courts can determine guilt, rejecting the high court's previous verdict and marking the FIR allegations as an 'abuse of process of law.'

The Supreme Court on Friday sharply criticized the casual approach of probe agencies, highlighting their failure to conduct impartial investigations. The court stressed that determining innocence or guilt is the trial court's prerogative, not the investigating authority's.

A bench consisting of Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra overturned criminal proceedings linked to a July 2018 FIR under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act of 1986. Citing 'casual and cavalier' attitudes exhibited in the chargesheet, the court quashed the case.

Emphasizing procedural integrity, the apex court remarked that allowing such case continuance would be an 'abuse of the process of law.' The court mandated that gang-charts require approval through comprehensive discussion among top district officials rather than through perfunctory methods.

