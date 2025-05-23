Left Menu

Cash Scandal Rocks Maharashtra's Government Guest House

A controversy erupted in Maharashtra as cash totaling Rs 1.8 crore was found in a Dhule government guest house. Allegations of bribery surfaced ahead of a legislative committee visit. Officials questioned key individuals and reviewed CCTV footage as investigations continue.

Mumbai | Updated: 23-05-2025 21:32 IST
Maharashtra's political scene was jolted by a scandal involving a significant cash discovery at a government guest house in Dhule district. The personal assistant of Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar was interrogated by police following the recovery of Rs 1.8 crore in cash from room 102 at the Gulmohur rest house.

The opposition claimed that the cash, allegedly Rs 5 crore, was intended as a bribe for the visiting Legislature Estimates Committee. The committee, led by Khotkar, was in Dhule to review government expenditure on development projects. Kishore Patil, Khotkar's assistant, along with Public Works Department staff, faced police questioning.

Amid calls for a thorough investigation, Dhule's Superintendent of Police met with an IRS officer to delve deeper into the incident. CCTV footage and guest house records were seized as evidence. Legislative Council chairperson Ram Shinde suspended Patil, and plans for a committee to probe the case were announced.

