Russia Aims to Reinforce Global Arms Market Stand
President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for Russia to bolster its global arms market presence by increasing weapon exports. Amidst domestic military demands due to the Ukraine conflict, Russia's arms exports have declined. Putin highlighted the significance of AI-driven weapons and addressed challenges from Western sanctions.
President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday that Russia is strategizing to fortify its position in the global arms market by ramping up exports.
Despite a focus on domestic military production since the Ukraine invasion, the emphasis is now also on meeting international demand. According to SIPRI, Russian arms exports slid to 7.8% of the global market in the 2020-24 period, compared to 21% previously, largely due to international sanctions and domestic needs.
Putin stressed the importance of AI technology in new weapon systems to maintain competitive advantage. However, sanctions have limited access to essential components, posing challenges to Russia's defense industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
