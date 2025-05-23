Left Menu

Conviction in Hotel Assault Case Brings Justice

A court sentenced Raj Thakur to five years in prison and fined him Rs 1.5 lakh for attempting to rape a woman in 2021. The crime occurred when Thakur lured the woman to a hotel under false pretenses, drugged her, and attempted the assault. The verdict marks a critical step towards justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Faridabad | Updated: 23-05-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 23-05-2025 22:14 IST
Conviction in Hotel Assault Case Brings Justice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A local court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing a man to five years in prison for attempting to rape a woman in 2021. Additional Sessions Judge Jyoti Lamba pronounced the sentence, also imposing a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on the convicted man, Raj Thakur.

Thakur, a resident of Palla, became acquainted with the woman as she visited her husband, who was jailed on a murder charge, in Neemka. Promising legal assistance, Thakur deceitfully arranged a meeting in a hotel, where he drugged and attempted to assault her. The brave woman managed to escape, and an FIR was registered in April 2022.

The court's decision underscores the effort of law enforcement and the judiciary in supporting victims of crimes. Arrested upon the woman's report, Thakur's conviction serves as a potent reminder of the resilience of justice. The case highlights the significance of reporting and legal intervention in pursuing justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

North Korean Warship Launch Mishap: Kim Jong Un's Unforgiving Stance

 South Korea
2
Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

Australia's Southeast Battles Torrential Rain and Flash Floods

 Global
3
President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

President Trump's Crucial Decision on Nippon Steel's Bid

 Global
4
North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

North Korea's Mid-Year Political Pulse Check

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025