Sanctions Intensify: U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Cuba

The United States plans to impose more sanctions on Cuba, targeting judicial officials linked to jailing dissidents. This follows the recent barring of Cuban judges and a prosecutor from entering the U.S. U.S. diplomat Mike Hammer travels across Cuba, interacting with locals amid growing political tensions.

Updated: 24-05-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 00:25 IST
The United States has announced plans for additional sanctions against Cuba, following recent measures targeting judicial officials involved in imprisoning political dissidents. On Wednesday, three Cuban judges and a prosecutor were barred from entering the U.S. as part of the Trump administration's ongoing pressure on Havana.

U.S. Embassy Chief of Mission Mike Hammer, speaking in Miami, confirmed the sanctions as the initial steps in a series of consequences intended for those 'repressors.' President Trump has already escalated sanctions since taking office, reinstating Cuba on the State Sponsors of Terrorism list and tightening remittance and migration policies.

Hammer, who since his arrival six months ago has engaged with a wide array of Cubans, reports that citizens blame their government, not the U.S., for the economic crisis despite narratives from Cuban authorities. His movements and interactions have prompted anger from the Cuban government, although his operations have not been obstructed so far.

