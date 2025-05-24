Judge Orders Return of Deported Gay Guatemalan Amidst Immigration Policy 'Horror'

A federal judge has mandated the Trump administration to arrange the return of a gay Guatemalan man who was erroneously deported to Mexico, despite fearing persecution there. U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy in Boston issued the order after the Justice Department admitted a mistake in the man's case.

The Justice Department, after further investigation, found no Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer had asked the man, known as 'O.C.G.,' about concerns for his safety. Judge Murphy, a Biden appointee, described the case as a 'horror,' criticizing the events that led to the mishap amid errors in handling immigration cases.

This ruling underscores ongoing criticism of the Trump administration's aggressive deportation measures, which have been challenged in court for bypassing due process. The oversight involved in O.C.G.'s case is indicative of systemic issues in the handling of migrant cases, raising serious questions about adherence to constitutional rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)