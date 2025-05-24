Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Faces Backlash for Skipping Crucial Niti Aayog Meeting

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee faced criticism from BJP and Congress for not attending the Niti Aayog meeting led by PM Modi, where state issues could have been discussed. The meeting aimed to address national development goals through state-specific strategies. Her absence raises concerns about missed opportunities for West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-05-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 13:12 IST
Mamata Banerjee Faces Backlash for Skipping Crucial Niti Aayog Meeting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came under fire from both the BJP and Congress for her absence at the Niti Aayog meeting held in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This significant meeting involved state CMs and lieutenant governors discussing crucial development strategies post Operation Sindoor.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed disappointment, highlighting that Banerjee's absence deprived West Bengal of a platform to address its pressing issues. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the missed opportunity to discuss central funding issues crucial for the state's development.

The Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting focused on the 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative, urging states to draft visionary documents aligned with national and local priorities. The annual full council meeting, which began in 2015, serves as a critical forum for national developmental dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wireless sensors and renewable energy redefine food production systems

Low-cost deep learning models tackle cervical cancer in resource-limited settings

AI can both empower and erode democratic governance: Here's how

Mastering AI tools and learning skills boosts student writing and well-being

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025