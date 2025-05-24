Mamata Banerjee Faces Backlash for Skipping Crucial Niti Aayog Meeting

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee came under fire from both the BJP and Congress for her absence at the Niti Aayog meeting held in New Delhi, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This significant meeting involved state CMs and lieutenant governors discussing crucial development strategies post Operation Sindoor.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya expressed disappointment, highlighting that Banerjee's absence deprived West Bengal of a platform to address its pressing issues. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the missed opportunity to discuss central funding issues crucial for the state's development.

The Niti Aayog's 10th Governing Council meeting focused on the 'Viksit Rajya for Viksit Bharat @2047' initiative, urging states to draft visionary documents aligned with national and local priorities. The annual full council meeting, which began in 2015, serves as a critical forum for national developmental dialogue.

