Women Warriors of Kashmir: The Power of Operation Sindoor

The women soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) showcased unprecedented valor during Operation Sindoor, following the targeted attack on men in Kashmir's Pahalgam. It was a direct challenge that hit close to home, fueling their resolve as India and Pakistan entered into another armed conflict.

BSF soldier Jasbir expressed how the tragic event filled them with fury and determination. "We understood the grief of the widows and were driven to act," she stated, highlighting the emotional and unified fightback in Operation Sindoor. Women officers like Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi played crucial roles in the operation.

Despite the challenging conditions marked by intense heat and ongoing drone threats, the BSF maintained vigilance. Measures to stay hydrated were put in place as temperatures soared past 50 degrees. This operation illustrated the strength and preparedness of India's forces against external threats.

