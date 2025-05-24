Left Menu

Women Warriors of Kashmir: The Power of Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor saw the women soldiers of BSF take a pivotal role following the Pahalgam attack, which left many women widowed. Amidst drone attacks and the harsh desert climate, female officers demonstrated strength and resilience, reinforcing India's stance against cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaisalmer | Updated: 24-05-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 14:31 IST
Women Warriors of Kashmir: The Power of Operation Sindoor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The women soldiers of the Border Security Force (BSF) showcased unprecedented valor during Operation Sindoor, following the targeted attack on men in Kashmir's Pahalgam. It was a direct challenge that hit close to home, fueling their resolve as India and Pakistan entered into another armed conflict.

BSF soldier Jasbir expressed how the tragic event filled them with fury and determination. "We understood the grief of the widows and were driven to act," she stated, highlighting the emotional and unified fightback in Operation Sindoor. Women officers like Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Colonel Sophia Qureshi played crucial roles in the operation.

Despite the challenging conditions marked by intense heat and ongoing drone threats, the BSF maintained vigilance. Measures to stay hydrated were put in place as temperatures soared past 50 degrees. This operation illustrated the strength and preparedness of India's forces against external threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025