Controversial Social Media Posts Lead to Arrests

Authorities have detained two individuals for allegedly disseminating 'anti-national' content on social media platforms. The posts, which sparked widespread concern, were reported by local residents.

The Station House Officer of Bithri Chainpur, Abhishek Kumar, identified the suspects as Irfan and Wajid Shah, who allegedly uploaded a controversial video on Instagram.

The video reportedly contained slogans supporting Pakistan and threats aimed at the public, prompting police to charge the duo under section 353 (2) of the BNS and the IT Act for public mischief.

(With inputs from agencies.)