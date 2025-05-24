Left Menu

Outrage Over Brutal Beating Amid Cement Theft Allegations in Beawar

In Beawar district, a man was hung upside down and beaten amidst suspicions of theft, sparking widespread condemnation. A video of the incident led to an arrest, prompting criticism of the BJP government's law and order by the Congress. Calls for rigorous investigation and action have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:34 IST
In Beawar district, a shocking video has surfaced showing a man hung upside down from an earthmover and beaten over the suspicion of cement theft, prompting widespread condemnation and calls for justice. The incident has triggered a strong reaction from the Congress, who criticized the state's law and order.

The police reported that Sub-Inspector Naval Kishore confirmed the man, Yakub, was targeted by Tejpal Singh, his employer, for allegedly stealing diesel and cement. The incident took place after Yakub was sent to Jaipur with cement months ago. An arrest under section 170 of BNSS has been made, but no formal complaint has been filed by the victim yet.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the act, with Former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra urging for a thorough investigation and accountability of the local police. Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully claimed state patronage to criminals, demanding action to tackle 'mafia rule' in Rajasthan.

