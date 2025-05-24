Pune Police Bust Rs 25 Lakh Daily Scam Targeting US Citizens

Pune police have uncovered a fraudulent call centre alleged to have swindled American citizens out of more than Rs 25 lakh per day, officials announced Saturday. The illegal operation was reportedly managed from a Kharadi business complex, employing over 120 agents to threaten U.S. nationals with arrest.

In a night-time raid, coordinated with American time zones, Pune's crime branch detained five operators. They discovered the operation's modus operandi involved agents contacting U.S. citizens with fabricated accusations of account misuse tied to drug trafficking, demanding payment to avoid 'digital arrests'.

Evidence seized included 64 laptops, 41 mobile phones, and incriminating scripts. The arrested individuals include Sarjeetsingh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Gujarat residents Abhishek Pandey, Shrimay Shah, Laxman Shekhawat, and Aaron Christian. Authorities are pursuing additional suspects as investigations continue.