Left Menu

Pune Police Bust Rs 25 Lakh Daily Scam Targeting US Citizens

Pune police exposed a fraudulent call centre duping US citizens of over Rs 25 lakh daily using arrest threats. The operation, employing 120 agents, targeted vulnerable seniors. Laptops and mobile devices with suspicious applications were seized, and five individuals were detained with further probes ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:47 IST
Pune Police Bust Rs 25 Lakh Daily Scam Targeting US Citizens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Pune police have uncovered a fraudulent call centre alleged to have swindled American citizens out of more than Rs 25 lakh per day, officials announced Saturday. The illegal operation was reportedly managed from a Kharadi business complex, employing over 120 agents to threaten U.S. nationals with arrest.

In a night-time raid, coordinated with American time zones, Pune's crime branch detained five operators. They discovered the operation's modus operandi involved agents contacting U.S. citizens with fabricated accusations of account misuse tied to drug trafficking, demanding payment to avoid 'digital arrests'.

Evidence seized included 64 laptops, 41 mobile phones, and incriminating scripts. The arrested individuals include Sarjeetsingh Shekhawat from Rajasthan and Gujarat residents Abhishek Pandey, Shrimay Shah, Laxman Shekhawat, and Aaron Christian. Authorities are pursuing additional suspects as investigations continue.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025