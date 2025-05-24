Deadly Attacks Rock Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: A Soldier and Civilian Among Casualties

In a devastating day marked by violence, two separate suspected terror attacks claimed the lives of a soldier and a civilian in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday. Official sources reported the incidents also left five security personnel injured.

The casualties mounted when a bomb detonated near a security post in the Shakai area of South Waziristan, injuring five security personnel and a civilian. The civilian, crossing the checkpoint on a motorcycle during the explosion, later succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Wana town.

Meanwhile, in a separate sniper attack in the Bar Qambar Khel area of Khyber district, a soldier driving a security convoy was fatally wounded. Security forces have since cordoned off both areas, launching extensive operations to capture the attackers responsible for these heinous acts.