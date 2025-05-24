Left Menu

Delhi Police Dismantles Drug Syndicate in University's North Campus

Delhi Police has arrested five individuals involved in a drug syndicate distributing pharmaceutical-based narcotics in Delhi University's North Campus. The operation led to the seizure of illegal Tramadol capsules and codeine syrup. Police identified the entire supply chain, exploiting gaps in pharmaceutical regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 20:37 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police has dismantled a drug syndicate operating in Delhi University's North Campus area. The syndicate, comprising five individuals, was involved in the illegal distribution of pharmaceutical-based narcotics.

The operation, which followed multiple tip-offs, resulted in the seizure of over 2,360 Tramadol capsules and more than 135 bottles of codeine-based syrup, valued at over Rs 1 lakh on the international market. The suspects, including a chemist owner and a medical representative, exploited regulatory gaps to divert prescription drugs into illicit trade.

With the arrest of five men, police claim to have neutralized the entire supply chain, from wholesaler to last-mile distributor. The investigation continues as police examine mobile phones recovered from the accused for additional leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

