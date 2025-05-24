Delhi Police Dismantles Drug Syndicate in University's North Campus

In a significant breakthrough, Delhi Police has dismantled a drug syndicate operating in Delhi University's North Campus area. The syndicate, comprising five individuals, was involved in the illegal distribution of pharmaceutical-based narcotics.

The operation, which followed multiple tip-offs, resulted in the seizure of over 2,360 Tramadol capsules and more than 135 bottles of codeine-based syrup, valued at over Rs 1 lakh on the international market. The suspects, including a chemist owner and a medical representative, exploited regulatory gaps to divert prescription drugs into illicit trade.

With the arrest of five men, police claim to have neutralized the entire supply chain, from wholesaler to last-mile distributor. The investigation continues as police examine mobile phones recovered from the accused for additional leads.

