Arrest of Haryana Duo Unveils Chilling Murder Conspiracy in Navi Mumbai

The Special Task Force (STF), Noida unit, arrested two men charged with the murder of a Navi Mumbai woman. Identified as Sukhpreet Singh and Gurpreet Singh from Fatehabad, Haryana, they were captured at Ghanta Gol Chakkar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, authorities confirmed.

Officials stated that the murder case was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) and 61(2) at Navi Mumbai's NRI Sagari police station. The accused had been evading arrest until their recent capture.

During interrogation, Sukhpreet revealed his move to Mumbai to pursue modeling. Allegedly, a Ghaziabad salon owner in Mumbai offered them Rs 5 lakh to commit the murder, supposedly orchestrated by the victim's husband. The murder was executed on May 18 with a knife acquired online, and the suspects had eluded capture until a tip-off led to their arrest.

