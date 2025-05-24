Odisha Police Arrests Duo for Pro-Pakistan Slogans

In a significant law enforcement action, Odisha Police have apprehended two individuals after they allegedly raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, posing a threat to communal peace in Cuttack.

The accused, Sourav Kumar Sahoo and Goutam Lenka, were taken into custody after investigations revealed their involvement in creating and spreading a video promoting slogans that could disrupt public tranquility.

With Cuttack's history of communal sensitivity, the police emphasized that the actions of the accused were clearly aimed at inciting disharmony and provoking violence, as evidenced by their distribution of the inflammatory video via WhatsApp.

(With inputs from agencies.)