Odisha Police Arrests Duo for Pro-Pakistan Slogans
The Odisha Police arrested two individuals for raising 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, aiming to incite communal disharmony. The accused, Sourav Kumar Sahoo and Goutam Lenka, allegedly recorded and circulated a video with the slogans, threatening public peace and harmony, especially in sensitive areas like Cuttack.
In a significant law enforcement action, Odisha Police have apprehended two individuals after they allegedly raised 'pro-Pakistan' slogans, posing a threat to communal peace in Cuttack.
The accused, Sourav Kumar Sahoo and Goutam Lenka, were taken into custody after investigations revealed their involvement in creating and spreading a video promoting slogans that could disrupt public tranquility.
With Cuttack's history of communal sensitivity, the police emphasized that the actions of the accused were clearly aimed at inciting disharmony and provoking violence, as evidenced by their distribution of the inflammatory video via WhatsApp.
