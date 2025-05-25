North Korea's Shipyard Fiasco: Fallout Unfolds from Warship Mishap

North Korea detained several shipyard officials following a catastrophic warship launch failure, reported state media on Sunday. Leader Kim Jong Un witnessed the launch disaster, which damaged national pride, leading to the arrest of key personnel, including the chief engineer, as an investigation unfolds.

The accident, occurring at the northeastern port of Chongjin, was likely in full view of a large audience, heightening the embarrassment for Kim amid attempts to display military strength. Satellite images show the 5,000-tonne ship covered in tarps, laying partially capsized, according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

North Korea's defense ministry, in response to increasing U.S. military presence in the region, vowed to contain threats from enemy nations. Meanwhile, rehabilitative efforts to restore the ship before a June political meeting are being actively pursued, state news agency KCNA reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)