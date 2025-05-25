SUV Shootout Unsettles Patna: A Parking Dispute Takes a Violent Turn

In a dramatic turn of events in Patna, unidentified miscreants fired several rounds into the air, triggering panic over a parking dispute at Boring Canal Road. The assailants, driving a black SUV without a license plate, managed to flee the scene before authorities could apprehend them.

The incident, which occurred on Saturday evening, raised concerns about public safety when it was reported that Additional ADG for Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, was nearby during the shooting. In a bid to intervene, Darad's security guard also fired warning shots but could not stop the miscreants' reckless escape.

With six police officers suspended due to inadequate response, Patna SSP Avakash Kumar revealed that a special team is scrutinizing CCTV footage to identify the offenders. Eyewitnesses claimed the skirmish started following an intense argument over a parking spot, underscoring the simmering tensions in urban public spaces.

