An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, paid a visit to the Indian Embassy in Seoul, targeting enhanced India-South Korea counter-terrorism cooperation amid the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

The embassy detailed the constructive dialogue led by Ambassador Amit Kumar, emphasizing a Korea-tailored approach to the engagements. The delegation engaged with South Korean officials, National Assembly dignitaries, and think tank representatives to bolster bilateral ties against terrorism.

This diplomatic mission is part of a broader initiative involving multiple international outreach teams, aimed at global perceptions of Pakistan's terror strategies and India's unwavering counteraction, against the foreground of recent escalations between India and Pakistan.

