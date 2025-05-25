Left Menu

Driving Change: Buses and Books Win Against Maoism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the impactful fight against Maoism in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast, emphasizing significant improvements in development and education in areas like Gadchiroli and Dantewada. These regions have seen progress with new bus services and enhanced educational facilities, marking a shift towards a brighter future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 12:38 IST
  • India

In his recent 'Mann Ki Baat' radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the ongoing success in combating Maoism, particularly focusing on developmental strides in areas once plagued by violence.

Modi celebrated new transportation and education initiatives, such as the first bus service to Katejhari in Maharashtra and improved educational results in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district.

He praised the local communities for their resilience and commitment to advancement, noting that the government aims to eradicate Naxalism by March next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

