Mangaluru's 'Black Moon Resto Café' Unmasked in Police Raid

In a significant crackdown, the City Central Crime Branch police raided an illegal hookah bar operating under the facade of a café at Mak Mall, Kankanady. The venue, known as 'Black Moon Resto Café', was found to be flaunting legal norms by running a hookah bar.

The establishment had initially secured a trade licence from Mangaluru City Corporation for a cafeteria but was discovered to be engaging in unlawful activities. Police apprehended three suspects—Siddiq alias MFC Siddiq, Abdul Nasir, and Safwan—as part of the operation.

Authorities confiscated hookah equipment and tobacco products from the site. The operation, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manoj Kumar Naik, was instrumental in combating illicit profiting through youth-targeted substance abuse.

