Tensions Escalate as Israeli Strikes Renew Amidst Humanitarian Crisis

Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed at least 14 Palestinians, further escalating the conflict. Israel aims to regain control over Gaza and facilitate the migration of its Palestinian population, a plan criticized internationally. The ongoing offensive has resulted in over 53,000 Palestinian deaths and widespread displacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Deiral-Balah | Updated: 25-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 17:27 IST
Overnight and into Sunday, Israeli strikes killed at least 14 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including a mother and her two children in a tent, according to local health officials.

Israel has ended a ceasefire, vowing to destroy Hamas and return 58 hostages from the October 7, 2023, attack. During a 2 1/2 month blockade, only a trickle of aid was allowed through last week, following Israel's renewal of its offensive.

Strikes in Jabaliya killed at least five people, as Israel claims to target Hamas while civilians suffer, raising international concerns about alleged violations of international law. The prolonged offensive has killed over 53,000 Palestinians and displaced 90% of Gaza's population.

