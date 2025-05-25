Shocking Roadside Assault in Ajmer Captured on Video
A man in Ajmer, Rajasthan, has been detained after a video emerged showing him assaulting a woman on the road. Police arrested him based on this footage. The suspect, part of a nomadic group, is under interrogation while the police are yet to reach out to the victim.
In a disturbing incident, a man was detained by police in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, for allegedly thrashing a woman on a public road. The arrest follows the surfacing of a video that documented the attack.
The video shows the man dragging the woman by her hair, kicking, and slapping her. The police took immediate action after the footage made rounds online.
Mahaveer Singh, the Station House Officer at Ganj police station, confirmed that the suspect, reportedly from a nomadic community, is being interrogated. However, the police have not yet approached the woman involved in the incident.
