Left Menu

Shocking Roadside Assault in Ajmer Captured on Video

A man in Ajmer, Rajasthan, has been detained after a video emerged showing him assaulting a woman on the road. Police arrested him based on this footage. The suspect, part of a nomadic group, is under interrogation while the police are yet to reach out to the victim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 19:47 IST
Shocking Roadside Assault in Ajmer Captured on Video
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident, a man was detained by police in Ajmer district, Rajasthan, for allegedly thrashing a woman on a public road. The arrest follows the surfacing of a video that documented the attack.

The video shows the man dragging the woman by her hair, kicking, and slapping her. The police took immediate action after the footage made rounds online.

Mahaveer Singh, the Station House Officer at Ganj police station, confirmed that the suspect, reportedly from a nomadic community, is being interrogated. However, the police have not yet approached the woman involved in the incident.

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025